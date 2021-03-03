Left Menu

Polish health minister says does not recommend Chinese COVID vaccine at the moment

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:00 IST
Polish health minister says does not recommend Chinese COVID vaccine at the moment

Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday he did not currently recommend using Chinese company Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine due to a lack of data.

"At the moment I do not know of any decision, I do not know of any data that would allow for the use (of that vaccine)," he told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong democracy activists' bail hearing adjourned for third day

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday adjourned for a third day the bail hearing of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, a case that has exacerbated international concern over freedoms in the financial hub. The ...

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Raya and Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure; San Diego Comic-Con to remain virtual and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Disneys Raya and the Last Dragon takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventureWalt Disney Cos latest animated movie, Raya and the Last Dragon, aims to offer a fresh take on a princ...

Mumbai: IT officials leave Anurag Kashyap's residence after conducting raid

Income Tax officials have left the residence of film director Anurag Kashyap in Mumbai after conducting a raid on Wednesday. Earlier today, Income Tax officials conducted raids at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap, film produce...

UK to hike corporation tax to 25% from 19% from 2023, Sunak says

Britain will raise corporation tax to 25 from 19 from 2023, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. The government is providing business with over 100 billion pounds of support to get through this pandemic so it is fair and necessar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021