Polish health minister says does not recommend Chinese COVID vaccine at the moment

Polish health minister says does not recommend Chinese COVID vaccine at the momentReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:00 IST
Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday he did not currently recommend using Chinese company Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine due to a lack of data.
"At the moment I do not know of any decision, I do not know of any data that would allow for the use (of that vaccine)," he told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sinopharm
- Chinese
- Polish
- Adam Niedzielski
ALSO READ
First 550,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm's vaccine arrive in Hungary
First 550,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm's vaccine arrive in Hungary
Morocco receives second batch of 500,000 Sinopharm doses
Senegal expects first delivery of China's Sinopharm vaccine
Zimbabwe starts administering China's Sinopharm vaccines