Left Menu

Merkel, German governors mull way ahead on lockdown

German leaders are looking for ways to ease the country out of a long-running coronavirus lockdown, which they are expected to extend on Wednesday while also opening the door to relaxing some restrictions. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 state governors, who in highly decentralized Germany have the power to impose and lift restrictions, are expected to extend the shutdown in principle by three weeks until March 28. But they are looking for ways to balance concern over the impact of more contagious coronavirus variants with a growing clamor for a return to a more normal life.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:06 IST
Merkel, German governors mull way ahead on lockdown
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Image Credit: ANI

German leaders are looking for ways to ease the country out of a long-running coronavirus lockdown, which they are expected to extend on Wednesday while also opening the door to relaxing some restrictions.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 state governors, who in highly decentralized Germany have the power to impose and lift restrictions, are expected to extend the shutdown in principle by three weeks until March 28.

But they are looking for ways to balance concern over the impact of more contagious coronavirus variants with a growing clamor for a return to a more normal life. The first measures already have been taken: many elementary students returned to school a week ago. And on Monday, hairdressers opened after a 2 1/2-month break.

Some German states also allowed businesses such as florists and hardware stores to open on Monday. Most stores have been closed nationwide since December 16. Restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities have been closed since November 2 and hotels are allowed only to accommodate business travelers.

When they last conferred on February 10, Merkel and the governors set a target of 35 weekly new cases per 100,000 inhabitants before letting small stores, museums and other businesses reopen. The aim is to enable reliable contact-tracing.

But reaching that target soon has appeared increasingly unrealistic as cases of the more contagious variant first detected in Britain increase, with overall infections creeping slightly higher. The cases-per-week number, which peaked at nearly 200 per 100,000 inhabitants just before Christmas, has been stalled above 60 in recent days.

Governors and others have called for Wednesday's videoconference to produce step-by-step opening plans that would allow some, albeit cautious, relaxation of restrictions on a regional basis well above the target of 35 — possibly with the help of rapid tests.

Germany has seen the number of deaths from COVID-19 and people in intensive care decline in recent weeks. But it has been struggling to ramp up its vaccination drive, which has drawn widespread criticism for being too slow, even as the supply of vaccines improves. German lawmakers have ditched plans for hefty fines for people who skip the vaccine queue.

As of Tuesday, 5.3 percent of the population had been given a first vaccine dose and 2.7 percent had received two doses.

The national disease control center said Wednesday that 9,019 new coronavirus cases were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total so far to 2.46 million. There were another 418 deaths in the nation of 83 million, raising Germany's death toll to 70,881.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong democracy activists' bail hearing adjourned for third day

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday adjourned for a third day the bail hearing of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, a case that has exacerbated international concern over freedoms in the financial hub. The ...

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Raya and Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure; San Diego Comic-Con to remain virtual and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Disneys Raya and the Last Dragon takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventureWalt Disney Cos latest animated movie, Raya and the Last Dragon, aims to offer a fresh take on a princ...

Mumbai: IT officials leave Anurag Kashyap's residence after conducting raid

Income Tax officials have left the residence of film director Anurag Kashyap in Mumbai after conducting a raid on Wednesday. Earlier today, Income Tax officials conducted raids at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap, film produce...

UK to hike corporation tax to 25% from 19% from 2023, Sunak says

Britain will raise corporation tax to 25 from 19 from 2023, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. The government is providing business with over 100 billion pounds of support to get through this pandemic so it is fair and necessar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021