BRIEF-Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Interim Clinical Efficacy Of 81%

Bharat Biotech: * BHARAT BIOTECH ANNOUNCES PHASE 3 RESULTS OF COVAXIN, COVID-19 VACCINE DEMONSTRATES INTERIM CLINICAL EFFICACY OF 81%

* SAYS COVID-19 VACCINE DEMONSTRATES INTERIM CLINICAL EFFICACY OF 81% * COVAXIN DEMONSTRATED 81% INTERIM EFFICACY IN PREVENTING COVID-19 IN THOSE WITHOUT PRIOR INFECTION AFTER SECOND DOSE

* DATA FROM 25,800 PARTICIPANTS, RECEIVED A VACCINE OR PLACEBO IN A 1:1 RATIO SHOWED THAT THE VACCINE CANDIDATE WAS WELL TOLERATED * CLINICAL TRIAL TO CONTINUE THROUGH TO FINAL ANALYSIS AT 130 CONFIRMED CASES IN ORDER TO GATHER FURTHER DATA Source text: (https://bit.ly/3qfqGge)

