Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Austria to get extra vaccines, study South African variant hotspot

Austria will receive an extra 100,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to administer to all adults in a hotspot of the South African variant and carry out a study there on the drug's efficacy, the government said on Wednesday. Last month, Austrian authorities made a negative coronavirus test compulsory to leave the Alpine province of Tyrol, which has one of Europe's worst outbreaks of the South African virus variant. Studies suggest existing coronavirus vaccines could be less effective against that variant. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Enough vaccine for every U.S. adult by May Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's vaccine: Washington Post

Merck & Co Inc will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing senior officials from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. The two companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments. Japan PM Suga considering 2-week extension of COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo region

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday the government is considering a two-week extension of a state of emergency in the Tokyo area due to the pressure on the medical system from COVID-19 cases. "I think that about two weeks will be necessary, so I would like to make a final decision after hearing the opinions of the experts and people concerned," Suga told reporters. Italy could produce bulk vaccines in 4-6 months: ministry

Some Italian companies have given their availability to produce COVID-19 vaccines and the production could take off in 4-6 months after regulators' authorisation, the industry ministry said on Wednesday. Many companies would be ready to make bulk drug substance - the active ingredients of the vaccines - "because they already have, or will soon have, the necessary bioreactors and fermentation equipment", the statement said. Biden calls on states to prioritize vaccinations for teachers

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on U.S. states to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers to ensure children could return to school quickly and safely, and said every educator should receive at least one shot by the end of March. Biden also announced that Merck & Co Inc would help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, a partnership similar to those seen during World War Two. Germany to ease COVID-19 curbs, ramp up vaccinations

German authorities are expected on Wednesday to announce a gradual easing of coronavirus curbs, seeking a balance between the needs of public health and the economy as the country also moves to speed up a sluggish vaccination campaign. With elections looming, Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders are under rising pressure to set out plans to restore normal activities after four months of lockdown. Interim UK study finds one dose of COVID shots reduces hospitalisation

One dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech's or AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine helps to prevent disease severe enough to require hospitalisation of people in their 80s with other illnesses, interim data from a UK study showed on Wednesday. The findings, from an ongoing surveillance project funded by Pfizer and known as AvonCAP, found that one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which began to be used in Britain on Dec. 8, 2020, was 71.4% effective from 14 days at preventing symptomatic illness severe enough to result in hospitalisation among patients with a median age of 87 years. Factbox: China's controversial anal tests for coronavirus upset visitors

Foreign visitors have been upset by China's anal swab tests for COVID-19, prompting complaints of inconvenience and even psychological trauma, and stoking debate over their necessity. A few cities, such as the capital, Beijing, Shanghai and the port city of Qingdao require the checks, in addition to nasal or throat swab tests, for some international arrivals, state media say. Second UK study to test gout drug as potential COVID-19 treatment

A large British study looking into potential early-stage COVID-19 treatments will begin testing gout medication colchicine and has widened enrolment criteria for the arm of the trial, University of Oxford researchers said on Wednesday. The anti-inflammatory drug is already being tested in another UK study dubbed RECOVERY, which is the world's largest clinical trial of treatments for patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

