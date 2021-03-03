Left Menu

Bihar MBBS student, who tested positive for COVID-19 dies in hometown Begusarai

A final year MBBS student in Patna, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died on Tuesday evening at his hometown in Begusarai.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:50 IST
Bihar MBBS student, who tested positive for COVID-19 dies in hometown Begusarai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A final year MBBS student in Patna, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died on Tuesday evening at his hometown in Begusarai. Shubhendu Shubham (23), a 2016-batch student of Patna's Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) displayed symptoms of the coronavirus infection late last month after which he gave samples for the Covid-19 test. He reached his hometown and went into self-isolation.

NMCH principal, Dr Shiv Kumari Prasad told ANI that the student passed away. "His Covid test was positive but he did not wait to take his test report and took leave to go home to Begusari after he caught the viral infection. We are checking the cause of his death," said Dr Prasad.

The MBBS student was reportedly vaccinated in the first week of February and died on March 1. Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey expressed grief at the death of the medico.

"Death of a doctor is saddening and the government is putting in all efforts to contain spread of the virus. Some more doctors have reportedly tested positive after his death" the minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK to hike corporation tax to 25% in first rise since 1970s

Britain will raise its corporation tax on the biggest and most profitable companies to 25 from 19 from 2023, the first hike in nearly half a century, but it will temper the burden with a super deduction to spur investment.Finance minister R...

Health minister condemns blast at Dutch virus test center

A blast smashed five windows at a coronavirus testing center in a small Dutch town early on Wednesday, police said. Nobody was hurt in the explosion, which was condemned by the government and health officials.For more than a year, weve been...

Italian prosecutor asks to lift special administration for Uber Italia

A Milan prosecutor has asked a court to lift in advance the special administration it had imposed on an Italian unit of Uber Technologies as part of a probe into alleged exploitation of food delivery riders, the company said. A judicial sou...

Cricket-Root tells England not be bogged down by surface tension

England captain Joe Root has demanded fearless cricket from his team in the final test against India, saying they should not be scared of the surface in what is expected to be another spin-dominated contest in Ahmedabad from Thursday. Engla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021