Denmark logs first case of Brazil COVID-19 variant

The P1 mutation of COVID-19, first discovered in Brazil, has been detected in Denmark for the first time, the Minister of Health, Magnus Heunicke, said on Wednesday.

Denmark has one of the lowest daily new infections numbers of Europe, but is under a partial lockdown, as the more contagious variant B.1.1.7. first discovered in Britain has become dominant in recent weeks.

