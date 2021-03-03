Denmark logs first case of Brazil COVID-19 variant

Denmark logs first case of Brazil COVID-19 variantReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 18:55 IST
The P1 mutation of COVID-19, first discovered in Brazil, has been detected in Denmark for the first time, the Minister of Health, Magnus Heunicke, said on Wednesday.
Denmark has one of the lowest daily new infections numbers of Europe, but is under a partial lockdown, as the more contagious variant B.1.1.7. first discovered in Britain has become dominant in recent weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Magnus Heunicke
- Brazil
- Europe
ALSO READ
Britain's Cairn files case in U.S. to push India to pay $1.2 bln award
Britain condemns charges against Aung San Suu Kyi
Britain says UAE should show that Dubai's Sheikha Latifa is alive
Britain, France, Germany, Italy, U.S. condemn Iraq attack in joint statement
Britain says: UAE should show the world Dubai's Sheikha Latifa is alive