Left Menu

UNFPA hands over health equipments funded by China to Nepal govt

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:00 IST
UNFPA hands over health equipments funded by China to Nepal govt

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Wednesday handed over health equipments, including over 6,000 PPE kits, funded by China to Nepal. The UNFPA handed over the equipments to Roshan Pokhrel, Chief Specialist, Ministry of Health and Population at an event here.

It included 6,048 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 50,000 pairs of examination gloves, 50,000 pieces of surgical mask and 27 sets of Inter-Agency Reproductive Health (IARH).

The IARH kits comprised of essential drugs, supplies and equipment that enable service providers to ensure safe deliveries, manage obstetric complications as well as cases of sexual violence in health facilities.

“We are committed to ensuring continuity of essential reproductive health services for vulnerable women and girls during the COVID-19 pandemic,'' Pokhrel said.

The health equipment received by the ministry will augment the government's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring continuity of essential reproductive health and gender-based violence response services, according to a press release.

The PPE, IARH kits and other supplies worth approximately Nepali rupees 30 million were procured by the UNFPA with the financial support of China under the existing south-south partnership initiative between Nepal, China and UNFPA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health minister condemns blast at Dutch virus test center

A blast smashed five windows at a coronavirus testing center in a small Dutch town early on Wednesday, police said. Nobody was hurt in the explosion, which was condemned by the government and health officials.For more than a year, weve been...

UK to hike corporation tax to 25% in first rise since 1970s

Britain will raise its corporation tax on the biggest and most profitable companies to 25 from 19 from 2023, the first hike in nearly half a century, but it will temper the burden with a super deduction to spur investment.Finance minister R...

Italian prosecutor asks to lift special administration for Uber Italia

A Milan prosecutor has asked a court to lift in advance the special administration it had imposed on an Italian unit of Uber Technologies as part of a probe into alleged exploitation of food delivery riders, the company said. A judicial sou...

Cricket-Root tells England not be bogged down by surface tension

England captain Joe Root has demanded fearless cricket from his team in the final test against India, saying they should not be scared of the surface in what is expected to be another spin-dominated contest in Ahmedabad from Thursday. Engla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021