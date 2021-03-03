UNFPA hands over health equipments funded by China to Nepal govt

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Wednesday handed over health equipments, including over 6,000 PPE kits, funded by China to Nepal. The UNFPA handed over the equipments to Roshan Pokhrel, Chief Specialist, Ministry of Health and Population at an event here.

It included 6,048 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 50,000 pairs of examination gloves, 50,000 pieces of surgical mask and 27 sets of Inter-Agency Reproductive Health (IARH).

Advertisement

The IARH kits comprised of essential drugs, supplies and equipment that enable service providers to ensure safe deliveries, manage obstetric complications as well as cases of sexual violence in health facilities.

“We are committed to ensuring continuity of essential reproductive health services for vulnerable women and girls during the COVID-19 pandemic,'' Pokhrel said.

The health equipment received by the ministry will augment the government's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring continuity of essential reproductive health and gender-based violence response services, according to a press release.

The PPE, IARH kits and other supplies worth approximately Nepali rupees 30 million were procured by the UNFPA with the financial support of China under the existing south-south partnership initiative between Nepal, China and UNFPA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)