Angola, Congo Republic and Djibouti approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine -RDIF

Angola, Congo Republic and Djibouti approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine -RDIFReuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:01 IST
Angola, Congo Republic and Djibouti have approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the new coronavirus for emergency use, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.
The Russian vaccine has now been approved for use by a total of 42 countries, including Russia, RDIF said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
