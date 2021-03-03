Goa: COVID-19 case count rises by 70, recoveries by 42

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 70 to reach 55,143 on Wednesday, a health department official said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 53,737 as 42 of them got discharge from hospitals during the day.

The death toll remained at 796 as none of the patients succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, he said.

There are 610 active cases of coronavirus in the state at present, the official said.

''With 1,717 tests conducted in Goa through the day, the total test count mounted to 4,97,806,'' he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 55,143, new cases 70, death toll 796, discharged 53,737, active cases 610, samples tested till date 4,97,806.

