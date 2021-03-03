Rajasthan Guv urges people to take precautions against mutated COVID-19 strain

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday appealed people to take precautions against the new mutated strain of COVID-19.

It is worrisome that Kerala, Maharashtra and other neighbouring states have reported a new strain of coronavirus. The spreading of the virus is not over yet and the new form of coronavirus is more dangerous as it spreads rapidly, Mishra said in a statement.

He urged people to take all precautions and protect themselves by following prescribed measures even after getting vaccinated.

Avoid unnecessary travelling, wear a mask and maintain physical distance, he said in his appeal.

The governor said prevention of the spread of the virus is of utmost importance and if anyone experiences symptoms related to it then they should immediately seek medical advice.

According to doctors, the vaccine for coronavirus is completely safe, Mishra said as he asked people not to pay attention to any kind of rumuors and misconceptions.

Mishra was administered the first dose of the vaccine on Monday.

