215 new COVID cases in Rajasthan, no death

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-03-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 19:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan recorded 215 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 3.21 lakh, the Health Department said.

No fresh death from the pathogen was recorded and the death toll stands at 2,787. The total number of cases rose to 3,20,772, including 1,470 who are under treatment and 3.17 lakh who have been discharged, according to a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state reported 102 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

As many as 519 people have died in Jaipur, 306 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar districts.

Out of the 215 new cases, 50 were in Dungarpur, 40 in Jaipur, 19 in Jodhpur, 18 in Udaipur, 16 in Rajsamand, 14 in Ajmer and 11 in Kota. PTI AG HMB

