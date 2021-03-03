Left Menu

Czech Republic gets patient help from nations

The Czech Republic is negotiating with Germany and other European countries to treat its COVID-19 patients as hospitals fill up.Interior Minister Jan Hamacek says 19 beds are ready for the Czech patients in neighbouring Germany, which has offered to treat dozens. The nation of 10.7 million had almost 1.3 million confirmed cases with almost 21,000 deaths.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 03-03-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 20:17 IST
Czech Republic gets patient help from nations

The Czech Republic is negotiating with Germany and other European countries to treat its COVID-19 patients as hospitals fill up.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek says 19 beds are ready for the Czech patients in neighbouring Germany, which has offered to treat dozens. He says Switzerland has offered another 20 beds in its hospitals, including taking care of the transportation. Talks are also under way with Poland that could provide some 200 beds.

The Czech Republic is one of the hardest hit European Union countries. New confirmed cases reached 16,642 on Tuesday, the fourth highest since the start of the pandemic. There's a record of more than 8,000 COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization.

Some hospitals in western Czech Republic near the German border and in the central Pardubice region cannot take more patients. The nation of 10.7 million had almost 1.3 million confirmed cases with almost 21,000 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj: Bundi judge sentences fmr DC, Tata Projects officials to jail for 'shoddy' sewerage work

A civil court in Bundi has sentenced the former district collector, two officials of Tata Projects and seven others to three months in jail and ordered seizure of their properties over shoddy sewerage project. The agency carried out the wor...

Over 168 million children miss nearly a year of schooling, UNICEF says

As we approach the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are again reminded of the catastrophic education emergency worldwide lockdowns have created, Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, said in a news release, announcing the a...

Stocks start off mostly lower on Wall Street, yields rise

Stocks were mostly lower in early trading as another tick up in bond yields gave investors pause. Wall Street continues to look to Washington, where economic data, comments out of the Federal Reserve and President Joe Bidens stimulus packag...

Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq base

A U.S. contractor died Wednesday when at least 10 rockets slammed into an air base housing U.S. and other coalition troops in western Iraq, the Pentagon said. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the contractor suffered a cardiac episode w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021