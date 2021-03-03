Left Menu

Austria plans vaccine drive in area hit by SA virus variant

Austrian officials said Wednesday that they plan to offer vaccinations to most residents in a district that has seen significant numbers of infections with the South African coronavirus variant.Tyrol provinces Schwaz district, east of the provincial capital of Innsbruck and home to about 84,000 people, has been a source of concern for weeks.

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:10 IST
Austria plans vaccine drive in area hit by SA virus variant

Austrian officials said Wednesday that they plan to offer vaccinations to most residents in a district that has seen significant numbers of infections with the South African coronavirus variant.

Tyrol province's Schwaz district, east of the provincial capital of Innsbruck and home to about 84,000 people, has been a source of concern for weeks. Schwaz accounts for 66 of 88 currently active confirmed cases of the more transmissible variant in the province, the Austria Press Agency reported. The plan announced Wednesday calls for a vaccination drive starting next week. Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said the rollout will see vaccinations offered to all aged 16 and over.

APA reported that from around March 10, coinciding with the start of the drive and until it is complete, people will be required to get a negative coronavirus test before they could leave the Schwaz district.

The plan “is our opportunity to eliminate the variant in the Schwaz district,” Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. He said numbers of active cases have already fallen.

The variant first identified in South Africa is a source of particular concern because of doubts over whether all vaccines currently available are fully effective against it.

Austrian officials said they have been able to bring forward the delivery of 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Tyrol in cooperation with the European Union's executive Committee and the manufacturers. The Schwaz vaccination plan is to be part of a research project into vaccinations and the South African variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj: Bundi judge sentences fmr DC, Tata Projects officials to jail for 'shoddy' sewerage work

A civil court in Bundi has sentenced the former district collector, two officials of Tata Projects and seven others to three months in jail and ordered seizure of their properties over shoddy sewerage project. The agency carried out the wor...

Over 168 million children miss nearly a year of schooling, UNICEF says

As we approach the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are again reminded of the catastrophic education emergency worldwide lockdowns have created, Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, said in a news release, announcing the a...

Stocks start off mostly lower on Wall Street, yields rise

Stocks were mostly lower in early trading as another tick up in bond yields gave investors pause. Wall Street continues to look to Washington, where economic data, comments out of the Federal Reserve and President Joe Bidens stimulus packag...

Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq base

A U.S. contractor died Wednesday when at least 10 rockets slammed into an air base housing U.S. and other coalition troops in western Iraq, the Pentagon said. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the contractor suffered a cardiac episode w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021