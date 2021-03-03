Left Menu

Sao Paulo toughens restrictions as Brazil COVID-19 wave bites

Reuters | Sao Paulo | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, on Wednesday announced tough new measures to slow a snowballing coronavirus pandemic in the country with the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll.

From Saturday, bars and restaurants will only operate via delivery, while malls and non-essential businesses will be shut, Governor Joao Doria said. The measure, which come as Brazil notches record daily deaths, are due to last two weeks, he said.

