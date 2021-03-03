The U.S. Senate is expected to vote as early as Wednesday on whether to move forward on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, an action that would set up a final Senate vote on passage for later this week.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Advertisement

EUROPE * German Chancellor Angela Merkel was expected on Wednesday to agree a gradual relaxation of curbs with regional leaders, but the rules can be tightened again if infections jump.

* The P1 mutation of COVID-19, first discovered in Brazil, has been detected in Denmark for the first time. * The sisters of Spain's King Felipe were vaccinated in Abu Dhabi last month while visiting their father, online newspaper El Confidencial reported, sparking outrage at home where most Spaniards are still awaiting their shots.

* A blast struck a coronavirus testing centre north of Amsterdam before sunrise on Wednesday, shattering windows but causing no injuries in what police called an intentional attack. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Staff at Singapore's banks engaged in key operations are being offered COVID-19 vaccinations, making it one of the first global centres to inoculate its financial services industry. * Japan is planning to stop overseas spectators coming to the Summer Olympics, as many Japanese remain opposed to holding the Games during the pandemic. Meanwhile the country is considering a two-week extension of a state of emergency in the Tokyo area.

* South Korean authorities are investigating the deaths of two people, both with pre-existing conditions, who died within days of receiving AstraZeneca's vaccine. AMERICAS

* President Joe Biden said the United States would have enough COVID-19 vaccine for every American adult by the end of May. * Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the most sweeping rollback of restrictions of any U.S. state, lifting a mask mandate and saying most businesses may open at full capacity next week. Michigan and Louisiana also announced a loosening of curbs.

* Telehealth company Ro said it was partnering with New York state's department of health to vaccinate people who can't leave their homes. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Angola, Congo Republic and Djibouti have approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said. * Kenya received over a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, while Rwanda said it was the first in Africa to secure shots from Pfizer.

* The World Bank is preparing emergency financing to help about 30 African countries access vaccines, the global lender told Reuters. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The European Union drug regulator does not see enough evidence yet to recommend changes to the dosage regime for COVID-19 vaccines, despite pressure from EU states after positive data on the level of protection of a single shot. * Gout medication colchicine will be tested in a large UK study looking into potential early-stage COVID-19 treatments and enrollment criteria was widened for the latest arm of the trial.

* Bharat Biotech's vaccine showed 81% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in an interim analysis of a late-stage trial in India. * Merck & Co agreed to make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Shares from Asia to Europe gained on Wednesday as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields fuelled demand for riskier assets from oil to bitcoin and kept the dollar pinned down.

* Britain's finance minister launched a new state-backed loan scheme for businesses, replacing existing programmes that have seen struggling businesses borrow some 73 billion pounds so far. * Italy is considering extending a freeze on firing until the end of June, in a further effort to limit the impact of the pandemic on the labour market.

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Milla Nissi; Editing by Nick Macfie and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)