COVID infections are dropping in North America, but vaccination too slow in Latin America, says PAHO

COVID infections are dropping in North America, but vaccination too slow in Latin America, says PAHOReuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:47 IST
New infections of COVID-19 are dropping in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but in Latin America vaccinations have hardly begun, raising the risk of dangerous new variants emerging, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday.
"As long as COVID-19 endures in one part of the world, the rest of the world can never be safe," PAHO director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing on the pandemic in the Americas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mexico begins vaccinating seniors against COVID-19
Cold snap leaves 8 million in Texas, Mexico without power
Mexico posts 3,098 new coronavirus cases, 450 more deaths
FOCUS-Kidnap capital Mexico eyes biometric phone registry, sparking privacy fears
FOCUS-Kidnap capital Mexico eyes biometric phone registry, sparking privacy fears