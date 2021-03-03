Left Menu

COVID infections are dropping in North America, but vaccination too slow in Latin America, says PAHO

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:47 IST
COVID infections are dropping in North America, but vaccination too slow in Latin America, says PAHO

New infections of COVID-19 are dropping in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but in Latin America vaccinations have hardly begun, raising the risk of dangerous new variants emerging, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday.

"As long as COVID-19 endures in one part of the world, the rest of the world can never be safe," PAHO director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing on the pandemic in the Americas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US slaps sanctions on senior Russian officials over Opposition leader Navalny's poisoning

The US has slapped sanctions on seven senior Russian officials, including some close to President Vladimir Putin, over the attempted assassination of Opposition leader Alexei Navalny using a deadly nerve agent, and his subsequent jailing.Th...

Airtel raises USD 750 mn via allotment of unsecured senior fixed rate notes

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has raised USD 750 million through allotment of unsecured senior fixed rate notes to eligible investors.The notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Bharti...

Five cases of violation of Model Code of Conduct reported in Assam

Five cases of violation of the Model Code of Conduct MCC have been reported from different areas of Assam on Wednesday, according to the state election department.MCC violation cases have been reported from Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Kaliabor, J...

Gujarat: Six members of family consume poison, three dead

Three members of a family died while three others were in critical condition after they consumed poison in an apparent suicide bid in Vadodara city of Gujarat on Wednesday, police said.The deceased included a three-year-old boy.The incident...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021