Estonia to shut restaurants, many shops at weekends amid COVID-19 surge

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the new restrictions were needed to relieve pressure on the stretched healthcare system, and she urged Estonians to reduce their social interactions to a minimum.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:50 IST
Restaurants and non-essential shops in Estonia must close at weekends as part of a drive to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections, the government said on Wednesday. On weekdays restaurants will have to close their doors at 6 pm, it also said, as the Baltic nation of 1.3 million battles the second highest per capita rate of infections in the European Union after the Czech Republic.

Estonia said on Tuesday it had recorded 1,121 COVID-19 cases over the previous 14 days per 100,000 people, more than twice the level seen a month ago.

"The availability of medical care has already decreased in Estonia and the workload of hospitals is approaching a critical level", she said in a statement late on Tuesday. "Our aim under the current circumstances is to guarantee the sustainability of the Estonian healthcare system".

As of Wednesday, Estonia had reported a total of 69,193 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 615 deaths. Estonia had taken a comparatively relaxed approach, with schools, museums, restaurants and shops allowed to open with few restrictions.

But last week, as the cases continued to mount, it switched to distance learning for all but primary schools, and shut swimming pools, cinemas, saunas and casinos. The new restrictions, which come into effect from Saturday, will last until the end of the March. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas in Vilnius Editing by Gareth Jones)

