Left Menu

Italy reports 347 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 20,884 new cases

Italy reported 347 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 343 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 20,884 from 17,083 the day before. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 03-03-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 21:52 IST
Italy reports 347 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 20,884 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 347 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 343 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 20,884 from 17,083 the day before. Some 358,884 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 335,983, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 98,635 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.98 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,763 on Wednesday, up from 19,570 a day earlier.

There were 222 new admissions to intensive care units, in line with Tuesday's. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 2,411 from a previous 2,327. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US slaps sanctions on senior Russian officials over Opposition leader Navalny's poisoning

The US has slapped sanctions on seven senior Russian officials, including some close to President Vladimir Putin, over the attempted assassination of Opposition leader Alexei Navalny using a deadly nerve agent, and his subsequent jailing.Th...

Airtel raises USD 750 mn via allotment of unsecured senior fixed rate notes

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has raised USD 750 million through allotment of unsecured senior fixed rate notes to eligible investors.The notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Bharti...

Five cases of violation of Model Code of Conduct reported in Assam

Five cases of violation of the Model Code of Conduct MCC have been reported from different areas of Assam on Wednesday, according to the state election department.MCC violation cases have been reported from Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Kaliabor, J...

Gujarat: Six members of family consume poison, three dead

Three members of a family died while three others were in critical condition after they consumed poison in an apparent suicide bid in Vadodara city of Gujarat on Wednesday, police said.The deceased included a three-year-old boy.The incident...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021