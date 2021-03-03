Guinea gets donation of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from China

Guinea on Wednesday received a donation of 200,000 Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses from China as it seeks help from multiple sources to halt the spread of the coronavirus, foreign affairs minister Ibrahima Khalil Kaba told Reuters. The West African nation of around 12 million is awaiting its first shipment of 864,000 doses from the global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, which started deliveries to developing countries last week.

Guinea has reported 16,154 COVID-19 infections and 91 deaths. It is also conducting a parallel Ebola vaccination campaign after an outbreak was detected last month. "It is about giving the medical profession all the tools to overcome this double epidemic which is hitting us," Kaba said.

Guinean authorities are also in talks to obtain 400,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19, a health ministry official said last month. Sixty doses of the Russian vaccine were previously provided on an experimental basis, with President Alpha Conde and some ministers among those inoculated. (Reporting By Saliou Samb Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Mark Heinrich)

