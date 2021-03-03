Left Menu

Guinea gets donation of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from China

Guinea on Wednesday received a donation of 200,000 Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses from China as it seeks help from multiple sources to halt the spread of the coronavirus, foreign affairs minister Ibrahima Khalil Kaba told Reuters.

Reuters | Conakry | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:18 IST
Guinea gets donation of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from China
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEFSupply)

Guinea on Wednesday received a donation of 200,000 Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses from China as it seeks help from multiple sources to halt the spread of the coronavirus, foreign affairs minister Ibrahima Khalil Kaba told Reuters. The West African nation of around 12 million is awaiting its first shipment of 864,000 doses from the global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, which started deliveries to developing countries last week.

Guinea has reported 16,154 COVID-19 infections and 91 deaths. It is also conducting a parallel Ebola vaccination campaign after an outbreak was detected last month. "It is about giving the medical profession all the tools to overcome this double epidemic which is hitting us," Kaba said.

Guinean authorities are also in talks to obtain 400,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19, a health ministry official said last month. Sixty doses of the Russian vaccine were previously provided on an experimental basis, with President Alpha Conde and some ministers among those inoculated. (Reporting By Saliou Samb Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US slaps sanctions on senior Russian officials over Opposition leader Navalny's poisoning

The US has slapped sanctions on seven senior Russian officials, including some close to President Vladimir Putin, over the attempted assassination of Opposition leader Alexei Navalny using a deadly nerve agent, and his subsequent jailing.Th...

Airtel raises USD 750 mn via allotment of unsecured senior fixed rate notes

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has raised USD 750 million through allotment of unsecured senior fixed rate notes to eligible investors.The notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Bharti...

Five cases of violation of Model Code of Conduct reported in Assam

Five cases of violation of the Model Code of Conduct MCC have been reported from different areas of Assam on Wednesday, according to the state election department.MCC violation cases have been reported from Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Kaliabor, J...

Gujarat: Six members of family consume poison, three dead

Three members of a family died while three others were in critical condition after they consumed poison in an apparent suicide bid in Vadodara city of Gujarat on Wednesday, police said.The deceased included a three-year-old boy.The incident...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021