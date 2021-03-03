Left Menu

Kejriwal to receive his first COVID-19 vaccine dose Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:19 IST
Kejriwal to receive his first COVID-19 vaccine dose Thursday
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will receive his first dose of coronavirus vaccine Thursday morning at the city's LNJP hospital, a government statement said.

The Chief Minister will receive the shot around 9.30 AM, the Delhi government statement said.

Kejriwal, 52 years, has been receiving treatment for diabetes, officials said.

In the ongoing vaccination drive, people aged 60 years and above and those in age group 45-59 years having comorbidities are being administered the vaccines at 192 hospitals across Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Airtel raises USD 750 mn via allotment of unsecured senior fixed rate notes

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has raised USD 750 million through allotment of unsecured senior fixed rate notes to eligible investors.The notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Bharti...

France reports 26,788 new coronavirus cases, well below last week's 2021 high

France reported 26,788 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down sharply from the 2021 high of 31,519 registered last week Wednesday.The seven-day moving average of new cases dropped by 676 to 21,272 but remained above 21,000 for the ei...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as high-flying tech stocks slide

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Wednesday as investors sold off high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors more likely to benefit from an economic recovery on the back of more fiscal stimulus and vaccination programs. Microsoft ...

UNGA adopts resolution to mark 2023 as 'International Year of Millets'

The United Nations General Assembly UNGA on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution tabled by India along with Bangladesh, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia and Senegal to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The UN General Assemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021