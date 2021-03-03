American, United to begin providing J&J COVID-19 vaccine to Chicago workers
American Airlines and United Airlines on Thursday will begin providing workers with Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine at Chicago's O'Hare airport, according to letters sent to Chicago-based employees.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:38 IST
American Airlines and United Airlines on Thursday will begin providing workers with Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine at Chicago's O'Hare airport, according to letters sent to Chicago-based employees. So far, U.S. airlines are not requiring employee vaccinations but are strongly encouraging them. The industry views widespread vaccination as a key element to a recovery in travel demand that has suffered during the pandemic.
An American Airlines spokeswoman said O'Hare is the first airport where it is rolling out a limited supply of the vaccines, which will be administered by Premise Health. United said it is working in partnership with the City of Chicago and the Chicago Department of Health. The vaccination slots will be available on a reservation-only basis.
"Unfortunately, not having enough vaccines in circulation continues to be the biggest challenge," United said in its letter seen by Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Airlines
- Chicago
- United
- American Airlines
- U.S.
- Johnson & Johnson's
- O'Hare
ALSO READ
Axis Bank, promoter United India Insurance settle cases of alleged disclosure lapses with Sebi
Soccer-Greenwood signs new Man United deal until 2025
Soccer-Greenwood signs new Man United deal until 2025
Soccer-Real Sociedad ready to look Man United in the eye, says coach
Chicago Pneumatic India launches Permanent Magnet Motor Compressors from 10-100 HP range, titled as CPMV & CPVS PM