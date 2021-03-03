Left Menu

Austrian ski resort notorious for COVID outbreak says won't open this season

The Austrian ski resort of Ischgl, which became a byword for COVID-19 after a massive outbreak there last year, said on Wednesday it will not open this season as it wants to avoid "unnecessary risks" given stubbornly high infections nationally.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:59 IST
Austrian ski resort notorious for COVID outbreak says won't open this season

The Austrian ski resort of Ischgl, which became a byword for COVID-19 after a massive outbreak there last year, said on Wednesday it will not open this season as it wants to avoid "unnecessary risks" given stubbornly high infections nationally. The virus found a breeding ground in crowded apres-ski bars at the resort, a party hotspot that branded itself the "Ibiza of the Alps". By the time the first case was detected in early March, COVID-19 had been spreading for a month, and thousands of tourists from across Europe brought the virus home with them.

The outbreak caused fury particularly in neighbouring Germany, Ischgl's biggest source of visitors, with many of those who were infected blaming the local authorities for not doing more to stop it. The authorities have said they responded appropriately given what was known at the time. To avoid a repeat of that outbreak, Ischgl invested in safety measures like a testing centre and cameras to enforce social distancing. National lockdown measures under which hotels remain closed and restaurants can only serve take-away meals forced Ischgl to repeatedly put off its winter opening.

"Our heart is heavy but at the end of the day it is about health, and that is why we are saying, 'Alright, we will call off this winter because of the exceptional situation and concentrate on the summer season'," said Andreas Steibl, director of Ischgl's tourist board. Austria let ski lifts reopen on Dec. 24 but many resorts that rely mainly on foreign visitors, like Ischgl, decided to remain closed until hotels could reopen and quarantine restrictions deterring foreign visitors were lifted. Ischgl had, however, hoped its ski season could then be extended until June.

"Given the infections situation, which remains concerning, tightened travel restrictions and the lack of prospects for reopening in the hospitality sector, resuming ski operations is less justifiable than ever," Ischgl's Silvrettaseilbahn ski lift operator said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 safety measures still essential even as U.S. boosts vaccine supply -White House

U.S. states need to rally together to maintain safety measures like social distancing and mask-wearing while the federal government helps ramp up production and delivery of vaccines, the White House said on Wednesday. Cases of COVID-19 in t...

ICC prosecutor to probe war crimes in Palestinian Territories, angering Israel

The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Wednesday her office will formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, a move welcomed by the Palestinian Authority and denounced by Israel.The decision follows a ruling...

Airtel raises USD 750 mn via allotment of unsecured senior fixed rate notes

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has raised USD 750 million through allotment of unsecured senior fixed rate notes to eligible investors.The notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Bharti...

France reports 26,788 new coronavirus cases, well below last week's 2021 high

France reported 26,788 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down sharply from the 2021 high of 31,519 registered last week Wednesday.The seven-day moving average of new cases dropped by 676 to 21,272 but remained above 21,000 for the ei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021