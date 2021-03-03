Left Menu

France reports 26,788 new coronavirus deaths, well below last week's 2021 high

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:05 IST
France reports 26,788 new coronavirus deaths, well below last week's 2021 high
France reported 26,788 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down sharply from the 2021 high of 31,519 registered last week Wednesday.

The seven-day moving average of new cases dropped by 676 to 21,272 but remained above 21,000 for the eighth day in a row.

