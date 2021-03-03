France reports 26,788 new coronavirus deaths, well below last week's 2021 high

France reports 26,788 new coronavirus deaths, well below last week's 2021 highReuters | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:05 IST
France reported 26,788 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down sharply from the 2021 high of 31,519 registered last week Wednesday.
The seven-day moving average of new cases dropped by 676 to 21,272 but remained above 21,000 for the eighth day in a row.
