France reports 26,788 new coronavirus cases, well below last week's 2021 high

France reported 26,788 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down sharply from the 2021 high of 31,519 registered last week Wednesday.

The seven-day moving average of new cases dropped by 676 to 21,272 but remained above 21,000 for the eighth day in a row.

Advertisement

Also Read: Rugby-France's Six Nations squad isolating after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)