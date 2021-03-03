Left Menu

COVID-19: Over 25K beneficiaries get vaccine shots on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 25,000 beneficiaries, including 13,794 senior citizens, received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Wednesday, according to data shared by officials.

In the 45-59 years age group, 1,625 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on Monday when the second phase of the vaccination drive had begun in the national capital.

''Today, 25,054 people were vaccinated, out of which 13,794 were citizens in the age group of 60 and above,'' the official said.

On Tuesday, a total of 21,227 beneficiaries, including 10,213 senior citizens and 1,442 people in the age group of 45-59, received the shots. In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Four minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported on Wednesday, he said.

The exercise on Wednesday was carried out across 346 sites, as per data shared by officials.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that over 300 centres had been set up at 192 facilities across the city for this phase of the vaccination.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.

On Wednesday, second doses were given to 4,196 people, officials said, adding, 3,364 frontline workers and 2,075 healthcare workers were also vaccinated.

