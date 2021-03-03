Left Menu

President Kovind, ministers, famous personalities receive first COVID-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday

President Kovind, along with several Union Ministers, leaders, and famous personalities, received their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on the third day of the second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:34 IST
President Kovind, ministers, famous personalities receive first COVID-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday
President Ram Nath Kovind being administered his first COVID-19 vaccine jab on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

President Kovind, along with several Union Ministers, leaders, and famous personalities, received their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on the third day of the second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive. President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Army hospital (Research and Referral) in New Delhi. The President administered the first shot as the country's vaccination campaign has been widened to include people above age 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions.

He had earlier said it was a matter of immense pride that India is conducting the world's largest vaccination programme. "Both the vaccines rolled out under this programme are produced indigenously," he had said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination centre at the District Medical Office in Thiruvananthapuram.

"COVID-19 vaccination was a good experience. I experienced no pain of even the needle going inside the body. One can barely know when the vaccination is over," he said. "Unlike other vaccinations, there is no pain of the medicine going into the body," he added. The Chief Minister also appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was administered the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Primary Health Center (PHC) in Sanquelim. He further appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated. "Received the first dose for COVI-19 vaccine today at PHC Sankhali. I once again appeal to all those eligible to come forward and get vaccinated. Let us together eradicate COVID-19 from Goa," Goa CM tweeted.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife Lakshmi Puri took their first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital in Kaushambi. "Prevention is better than cure. Lakshmi and I became part of the world's largest vaccination drive. Got vaccinated at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital in Kaushambi," Puri tweeted.

His wife, Lakshmi Puri, tweeted, "Elated to be part of India's historic COVID-19 vaccine drive. Harbinger of India's liberation from fear of contagion and disease, from social isolation and economic disruption. Look forward to family reunions too!" Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad and his wife also received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at STNM Hospital in Gangtok today.

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan also received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Fortis Escorts hospital in Okhl in New Delhi. Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansami was administered his first dose of COVID-19 at GH, Puducherry.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at JIPMER hospital in Puducherry on the third day of the second phase. "Thank you doctors, nurses, health workers and, administrators for successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive and urge all eligible citizens to get vaccinated," he tweeted.

World Cup-winning captain and former India all-rounder Kapil Dev also received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Kapil, 62, took the vaccine at the Fortis Hospital Heart Institute under the supervision of his cardiologist Dr Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cuomo apologizes but won't resign in wake of sexual harassment allegations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he will not resign in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed young women but offered a fresh apology and vowed to fully cooperate with a review by the states attorney general.I am ...

EU vows legal response as UK moves unilaterally on N.Ireland

The European Union promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britains divorce deal.Since it le...

As kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls returned to families, violence erupts

Police fired tear gas and soldiers shot their guns into the air in northwest Nigeria as violence broke out amid the return of 279 kidnapped schoolgirls to their families on Wednesday, a day after their release, according to two Reuters witn...

Sasikala says she will stay away from politics; to pray for Jayalalithaa's "golden rule"

Weeks ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Wednesday announced she will stay away from politics, but would pray for the golden rule of the late party supremo Jayalalithaa.In a sort of u-turn from he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021