Left Menu

New coronavirus cases fall in France but intensive care numbers at 2021 high

The government has said that bringing down the number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care below 3,000 is one of the preconditions for easing the coronavirus curfew. The health ministry also reported that the cumulative death toll of the virus had risen by 322 to 87,542.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 23:47 IST
New coronavirus cases fall in France but intensive care numbers at 2021 high

France registered 26,788 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down sharply from the 2021 high of 31,519 recorded last week Wednesday, but admissions to intensive care hit a 2021 high, with increasing numbers of younger patients.

The seven-day moving average of new cases dropped by 676 to 21,272 but remained above 21,000 for the eighth day in a row and the total number of cases rose to 3.81 million. The week-on-week increase remained just above four percent, a growth rate that has been steady since early January and far below week-on-week rises of more than 20% seen before and during the second nationwide lockdown in November.

The total number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell slightly to just over 25,000 on Wednesday, but the number of patients in intensive care rose by another 51 to 3,637, a new 2021 high and the highest since the end of November. During the worst period of the first lockdown in spring 2020, French hospitals saw several days with more than 7,000 COVID-19 patients in ICU, while during the second lockdown the ICU tally peaked at just below 5,000.

Several emergency room doctors interviewed in French media in recent days have said the new influx of patients into their units is speeding up and that new patients are getting younger as most people in retirement homes have now been vaccinated. The government has said that bringing down the number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care below 3,000 is one of the preconditions for easing the coronavirus curfew.

The health ministry also reported that the cumulative death toll of the virus had risen by 322 to 87,542.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cuomo apologizes but won't resign in wake of sexual harassment allegations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he will not resign in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed young women but offered a fresh apology and vowed to fully cooperate with a review by the states attorney general.I am ...

EU vows legal response as UK moves unilaterally on N.Ireland

The European Union promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britains divorce deal.Since it le...

As kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls returned to families, violence erupts

Police fired tear gas and soldiers shot their guns into the air in northwest Nigeria as violence broke out amid the return of 279 kidnapped schoolgirls to their families on Wednesday, a day after their release, according to two Reuters witn...

Sasikala says she will stay away from politics; to pray for Jayalalithaa's "golden rule"

Weeks ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Wednesday announced she will stay away from politics, but would pray for the golden rule of the late party supremo Jayalalithaa.In a sort of u-turn from he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021