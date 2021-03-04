Bengal reports 225 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 new fatalities

West Bengal on Wednesday reported 225 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 5,75,712, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll went up to 10,272 as two new fatalities -- one each in North 24 Parganas and Darjeeling -- both due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental was reported, the bulletin said.

As 231 more people recovered from the disease, the total number of recoveries rose to 5,62,195 and the recovery rate to 97.65 per cent, it said.

The state now has 3,245 active COVID-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours, at least 20,330 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of samples tested so far to over 86 lakh.

On Wednesday, at least 84,678 people were vaccinated, an official said, adding that 12.89 lakh people including healthcare workers, frontline workers and elderly citizens have been inoculated in West Bengal so far.

''In addition to the health workers, frontline workers and election workers, the elderly people and those above 45 with co-morbidities were vaccinated today. The coWIN2 portal issue was somewhat resolved today,'' he said.

No AEFI case was reported from anywhere in the state during Wednesday's inoculation drive, he added.

