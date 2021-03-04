UK reports 315 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

Britain reported 315 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, down from 343 on Tuesday.

New cases fell to 6,385 from 6,391 the previous day, government data showed, while the number of people who have had the first dose of a vaccine rose to 20,703,615.

