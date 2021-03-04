Brazil agrees to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine -media

Brazil agrees to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine -mediaReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 04-03-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 00:59 IST
The Brazilian government has reached an agreement to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, Globo News cable channel reported on Wednesday.
Pfizer offered Brazil vaccines last year but the Health Ministry did not take up the offer. Later talks dragged out over differences regarding liability clauses.
