Mexico reports 7,793 new coronavirus cases and 857 more deaths
Mexico on Wednesday registered 7,793 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 857 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 2,104,987 cases and 188,044 deaths, health ministry data showed.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
