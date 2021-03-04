Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government is considering a two-week extension of a state of emergency in the Tokyo area, while France is preparing for a possible easing of coronavirus restrictions from mid-April.

EUROPE * The Czech Republic has asked China for deliveries of coronavirus vaccines made by China's Sinopharm.

* Greece has extended a lockdown and tightened restrictions in more areas of the country after a surge in new infections piled pressure on its health system. * Restaurants and non-essential shops in Estonia must close at weekends as part of a drive to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections.

* Serbia is struggling to contain a wave of new coronavirus cases triggered by more infectious strains and health experts have urged the government to impose another lockdown despite the country's massive vaccine roll-out. * Italy's government is considering extending a freeze on firing until the end of June, a draft document seen by Reuters showed, in a further effort to limit the impact of the pandemic on the labour market.

* Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said he did not currently recommend using Chinese company Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine due to a lack of data. * France registered 26,788 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down sharply from the 2021 high of 31,519 recorded last week Wednesday, but admissions to intensive care hit a 2021 high, with increasing numbers of younger patients.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Drastic measures taken by North Korea to contain the pandemic have exacerbated human rights abuses and economic hardship for its citizens, including reports of starvation, a United Nations investigator says.

* South Korean authorities are investigating the deaths of two people, both with pre-existing conditions, who died within days of receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. AMERICAS

* Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, announced tough new measures to slow a snowballing coronavirus outbreak, stoked by a stuttering inoculation drive and an infectious new variant that threatens to internationally isolate the country. * New infections of COVID-19 are dropping in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but in Latin America vaccinations have hardly begun, raising the risk of dangerous new variants emerging, the Pan American Health Organization said.

* The P1 mutation of COVID-19, first discovered in Brazil, has been detected in Denmark for the first time. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Guinea received a donation of 200,000 Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses from China as it seeks help from multiple sources to halt the spread of the coronavirus. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Vir Biotechnology and Britain's GSK said they would pause enrolment into a study testing their experimental COVID-19 antibody therapy, which is a part of a large U.S. trial. * Bharat Biotech's vaccine showed 81% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in an interim analysis of a late-stage trial in India, a major boost for the shot shunned by some due to a lack of such data.

* Gout medication colchicine will be tested in a large UK study looking into potential early-stage COVID-19 treatments and enrolment criteria was widened for the latest arm of the trial, University of Oxford researchers said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The White House said it was comfortable with changes made to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that would phase out $1,400 payments to high-income Americans. (Compiled by Amy Caren Daniel; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

