Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccines touchdown in Sudan and Rwanda, in ‘historic moment’

Through the UN-led vaccine initiative COVAX, Sudan and Rwanda have become the latest beneficiaries to receive the livesaving COVID-19 inoculation, UN agencies reported on Wednesday.

UN News | Updated: 04-03-2021 02:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 02:57 IST
COVID-19 vaccines touchdown in Sudan and Rwanda, in ‘historic moment’

As part of a boost for equitable distribution in Africa, 800,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shots touched down in Khartoum, making Sudan the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to receive the vaccine, according to a press release from the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

This delivery follows the arrival on 26 February of 4.5 metric tons of syringes and safety boxes – funded by GAVI, the vaccine alliance, and delivered by UNICEF.

In parallel coverage, Rwanda also received 240,000 doses from the same manufacturer and anticipates 102,000 more shots from Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA, set to arrive on Wednesday, the UN agency said.

A sigh of relief

Both African nations will launch vaccine drive that will initially target essential health workers and vulnerable groups.

“Our hope in recovery from the pandemic is through the vaccines”, said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Sudan, adding that they “have reduced the scourge of numerous infectious diseases, saved millions of lives and have effectively eliminated many life-threatening diseases” .

Calling it an “historic moment”, Julianna Lindsey Children, UNICEF Representative in Rwanda, stressed that “women, and men all over the country can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Rwanda has taken its first steps towards recovering from the pandemic”.

Immeasurable efforts

“The World Health Organization is pleased to be part of this milestone for the COVID-19 response in Sudan”, said Nima Saeed Abid, WHO Representative in Sudan, adding that “vaccines work and vaccines should be for all”.

She further underscored that “vaccinations only work as part of a comprehensive approach – they are only one tool in our arsenal against the virus and are most effective when combined with all other public health and personal prevention strategies”.

COVAX is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), GAVI and the WHO, working in partnership with UNICEF, the World Bank, manufacturers and civil society organizations, and others.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's information regulator says WhatsApp cannot share users' contact information

Facebook Inc cannot share any contact information it collects from WhatsApp users in South Africa with its other properties without first obtaining authorisation from the countrys Information Regulator IR, the agency said on Wednesday.In Ja...

New U.S. president will not undo Trump’s interference, Huawei CFO's lawyers say

Lawyers for Huaweis chief financial officer said on Wednesday that Joe Bidens election as U.S. president will not undo the political interference in the case after former President Donald Trump said he would intervene in her case if it help...

German watchdog puts Greensill Bank on hold due to risk concerns

Germanys financial watchdog warned of an imminent risk that Greensill Bank would become over-indebted on Wednesday as it imposed a moratorium on the lender making disposals or payments. BaFins move is another blow to the banks owner, Greens...

UN report calls for scaling-up carbon capture, use and storage

The net-zero emissions goal is crucial to limit global warming, as outlined in the Paris Agreement on climate change, and the technology brief calls for rapid scale-up of carbon capture, use and storage CCUS. The UNECE Technology Brief pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021