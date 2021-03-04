Left Menu

Venezuela detects Brazilian variant of coronavirus in the country -President Maduro

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday said authorities have detected the Brazilian variant of the novel coronavirus in the country. Officials have recorded cases of the coronavirus variant in Caracas, the capital, and in two states in the center and south of the country, the president said in a live appearance on state television.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 05:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 05:45 IST
Venezuela detects Brazilian variant of coronavirus in the country -President Maduro

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday said authorities have detected the Brazilian variant of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Officials have recorded cases of the coronavirus variant in Caracas, the capital, and in two states in the center and south of the country, the president said in a live appearance on state television. "We have 10 patients: six in Bolívar, two in Caracas and two in Miranda," Maduro said. "It is a variant that is more contagious, transmits more viral load and is more dangerous, more serious," he said, adding "You have to cut the chains of contagion."

Venezuela has reported more than 139,900 coronavirus cases and 1,344 deaths, but medical experts believe the figure is higher. Maduro said health authorities have "modestly started" the vaccination process in the country, prioritizing medical professionals and teachers.

He urged officials prioritize inoculation in areas where cases of the Brazilian strain were detected. The country, he added, would continue its "seven plus seven" quarantine plan, which alternates between seven days of "strict" quarantine during which many government offices, businesses and other services are more limited and seven days of "flexible" quarantine, during which the policy is relaxed.

Venezuela received the first 100,000 doses of Sputnik V on Feb. 13 and has said it invested $200 million to buy 10 million doses. Maduro on Monday said that 500,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine had arrived in the South American nation, along with protective material for medical personnel.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez received the shipment on Monday night, state media reported. "The Chinese vaccine will reinforce the immunization process," Maduro said on Twitter late on Monday.

An adviser to opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized by the United States and dozens of other countries as Venezuela’s leader, said the country could begin receiving coronavirus vaccines through the global COVAX program in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Marathon bail hearing for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists enters 4th day

Marathon bail proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enter the fourth day on Thursday, in a landmark case after the most sweeping use yet of the citys national security law.Foreign dipl...

TIMELINE-Events following Japan's worst quake and nuclear incident

On March 11, Japan marks a decade since a huge earthquake and tsunami left more than 22,000 people dead or missing and triggered the worlds worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.Here is a brief timeline of events after the 9.0 magnitude qu...

Defence sales to India shows commitment to India's security, sovereignty: US

The sale of major defence equipment to India which now stands at USD 20 billion shows Americas commitment to Indias security and sovereignty, the Biden administration said on Wednesday.As of this year, the United States has authorized over ...

Alaska leader embroiled in scandal lost at sea in presumed helicopter crash

The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday suspended its search off Kodiak Island for an Alaska Native leader who abruptly quit his executive positions and went missing in his helicopter after being accused of sexual misconduct. Andy Teuber, former ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021