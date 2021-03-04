Following is a summary of current health news briefs. White House urges Americans to follow COVID guidelines despite state restrictions lifting

The White House said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden hoped Americans would continue to follow coronavirus guidelines such as mask-wearing even as some states, including Texas, lift their restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic. Biden administration officials have sought to push back against the lifting of restrictions, warning that now is not the time to stop being vigilant. 'When will it end?': How a changing virus is reshaping scientists’ views on COVID-19

Chris Murray, a University of Washington disease expert whose projections on COVID-19 infections and deaths are closely followed worldwide, is changing his assumptions about the course of the pandemic. Murray had until recently been hopeful that the discovery of several effective vaccines could help countries achieve herd immunity, or nearly eliminate transmission through a combination of inoculation and previous infection. But in the last month, data from a vaccine trial in South Africa showed not only that a rapidly-spreading coronavirus variant could dampen the effect of the vaccine, it could also evade natural immunity in people who had been previously infected. COVID infections are dropping in North America, but vaccination too slow in Latin America, says PAHO

New infections of COVID-19 are dropping in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but in Latin America vaccinations have hardly begun, raising the risk of dangerous new variants emerging, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday. "As long as COVID-19 endures in one part of the world, the rest of the world can never be safe," PAHO director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing on the pandemic in the Americas. English COVID-19 prevalence dropping at slower rate, study finds

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has dropped since January, but the rate of decline has slowed and cases might be on the rise in some areas, researchers at Imperial College London said on Thursday. The researchers said that national prevalence was 0.49%, down two-thirds from the 1.57% recorded in January, but added that compared to interim findings for February, estimated prevalence had risen in London and the South-East, as well as the East and West Midlands. American, United to begin providing J&J COVID-19 vaccine to Chicago workers

American Airlines and United Airlines on Thursday will begin providing workers with Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine at Chicago's O'Hare airport, according to letters sent to Chicago-based employees. So far, U.S. airlines are not requiring that employees take the vaccine, which the industry widely views as a key element to a recovery in travel, but they strongly encourage them to do so. Biden says 'big mistake' for states to lift mask mandates given virus toll

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said decisions to end the required wearing of masks - such as those by governors of Texas and Mississippi - amounted to "Neanderthal thinking" given the rising death toll from the coronavirus pandemic. Asked if he had a message to Texas and Mississippi, Biden told reporters: "I think it's a big mistake. Look, I hope everybody's realized by now, these masks make a difference." Biden says world on cusp of some 'real breakthroughs' on cancer

U.S. President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House on Wednesday to brainstorm ways to accelerate the fight against cancer, saying he believed the world was nearing some "real breakthroughs." Biden, whose son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46, said the battle against cancer was deeply personal for him - and many Americans. T cell response to virus variants remains potent; Asthma does not raise severe COVID-19 risk

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Immune system T cell responses to variants remain potent U.S. administers 80.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 80,540,474 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday morning and delivered 107,028,890 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said. GC Pharma says picked to import and distribute 40 million doses of Moderna's vaccine in South Korea

South Korean drugmaker GC Pharma said on Thursday it was picked to import and distribute 40 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea. "We are proud to be partnering with the government and Moderna to support the distribution of crucial vaccines to the South Korean public," said EC Huh, GC Pharma president in a statement.

