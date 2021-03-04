Left Menu

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen inoculated against COVID-19

PTI | Phnom Penh | Updated: 04-03-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 11:52 IST
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen inoculated against COVID-19
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hu Sen was inoculated Thursday with a vaccine supplied by the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative, as a plan to immunize up to two-thirds of the country's population was on track to be completed by the end of the year.

Hu Sen received a shot donated by India, one of 324,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived Tuesday.

His vaccination comes as Cambodia fights to quell a fresh surge in infections that has mostly affected the Chinese community in Sihanoukville, a city home to the country's main port and huge Chinese investments and construction projects.

Hun Sen said to travel to and from the city was being restricted.

Cambodia reported 31 new virus cases on Thursday, for a total of 909 since the pandemic began.

The latest outbreak has been traced to a foreign resident who broke hotel quarantine on February 4 and went to a nightclub. That caused a slew of infections and led the government on February 20 to announce a two-week closure of all public schools, cinemas, bars, and entertainment areas in Phnom Penh.

Cambodia, which has yet to report any virus deaths, received its first shipment of 600,000 doses of a Chinese-produced vaccine on February 7, part of 1 million doses Beijing is donating. The country began its vaccination program on February 10, starting with Hun Sen's sons, government ministers, and officials.

Hun Sen received the Indian-manufactured vaccine because he is 68. In China, the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine was approved only for people 18-59 years old because that was the population studied in clinical trials. While there is not yet data on its effectiveness for other age groups, other countries at their discretion may use it for older people.

China is Cambodia's biggest investor and the closest political partner of Hun Sen, who is shunned by some Western nations who consider his government to be repressive. Cambodia, in turn, backs Beijing's geopolitical positions in international forums on issues such as China's territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Hun Sen said earlier this month that Cambodia is seeking to reserve 20 million vaccine doses to inoculate 10 million people, roughly two-thirds of its population.

In addition to China's donation, Australia has announced a grant of $28 million to purchase 3 million doses, and Cambodia is set to get a total of 7 million doses through the COVAX initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ByteDance developing Clubhouse-like app for China amid copycat rush - sources

TikTok owner ByteDance is working on a Clubhouse-like app for China, sources familiar with the matter said, as the global success of the U.S.-based audio chat service inspires a rush of copycats in the country.At least a dozen similar apps ...

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, wife get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and his wife, Mala Bhagat, took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital here on Thursday, officials said.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents were also admin...

COVID-19: Six states account for over 85 per cent of fresh cases

New Delhi, Mar 4 PTI Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in daily new COVID-19 cases, accounting for 85.51 per cent of fresh cases, the Union Health ministry said on Thursday.A total of ...

Tata Motors drives in new Tiago trim with automatic transmission priced at Rs 5.99 lakh

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has launched a new trim of its entry level hatchback Tiago with automated manual transmission AMT priced at Rs 5.99 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.With this launch of the XTA variant, the company is strengthening its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021