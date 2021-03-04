Left Menu

J&K LG gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor LG Manoj Sinha received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Medical College hospital GMC here on Thursday, officials said.I have taken the vaccine. The process was smooth. I urge all the eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:08 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Medical College hospital (GMC) here on Thursday, officials said.

''I have taken the vaccine. The process was smooth. I urge all the eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and I congratulate all the scientists for producing the vaccines,'' the LG told reporters after taking the first dose of the vaccine.

He also appealed to people not to lower their guard against the viral disease and to follow all COVID-related SoPs even after getting inoculated.

The world has acknowledged the ingenuity of the Indian scientists, Sinha said and expressed his gratitude to all the frontline workers, doctors and healthcare staff, who led the country's battle against COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

