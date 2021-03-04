Left Menu

UK and 4 nations to fast-track modified COVID-19 vaccines

Regulators in the UK and four other countries plan to fast-track the development of modified COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that drugmakers are able to move swiftly in targeting emerging variants of the disease.Previously authorized vaccines that are modified to target new variants will not need a brand new approval or lengthy clinical studies, Britains Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said in a statement.The new guidance was issued jointly by regulators in the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore and Switzerland.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:37 IST
UK and 4 nations to fast-track modified COVID-19 vaccines

Regulators in the UK and four other countries plan to fast-track the development of modified COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that drugmakers are able to move swiftly in targeting emerging variants of the disease.

Previously authorized vaccines that are modified to target new variants “will not need a brand new approval or lengthy' clinical studies,” Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said in a statement.

The new guidance was issued jointly by regulators in the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore and Switzerland. The guidelines build on the model already used to modify the flu vaccine in response to continual changes in that virus. Under the new rules, developers will be required to provide “robust evidence” that modified COVID-19 vaccines produce a strong immune response to the variant, as well as data showing they are safe and meet quality standards.

“Our priority is to get effective vaccines to the public in as short a time as possible, without compromising on safety,” Dr. Christian Schneider, the MHRA's chief scientific officer said in a statement. “Should any modifications to authorized COVID-19 vaccines be necessary, this regulatory approach should do that.” The announcement comes amid concerns that a variant first discovered in Brazil may be more resistant to existing vaccines than other variants. The UK has banned direct flights from 33 countries in an effort to prevent variants of concern from becoming established in Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar holds gains ahead of Powell, Swiss franc falls to 5-month low

The dollar hit a seven-month high against the yen on Thursday as a more orderly rise in U.S. Treasury yields lent support ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that may determine the trend for global bond markets and c...

China's second most populous province to scrap urban residency curbs

Chinas second most populous province of Shandong will scrap residency rules to ease a move to cities by those living in rural areas, official media said on Thursday, in an effort to boost consumption and unleash a new driver of growth. The ...

German business decries gradual easing of coronavirus curbs as "disaster"

German business groups expressed dismay on Thursday after Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders agreed on a gradual easing of coronavirus curbs but added an emergency brake to reimpose restrictions if case numbers get out of control. T...

EU says expects to agree financial services cooperation deal with UK

Britain and the European Union are on course to agree on a deal on regulatory cooperation in financial services this month, but the UKs action in Northern Ireland makes it harder to build trust, the blocs financial services chief said on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021