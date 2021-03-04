Left Menu

Flights halted from PNG copper mine to Australia over virus cluster - paper

Five new confirmed infections were linked to the Ok Tedi copper mine, the state's chief health officer, Jeannette Young, told a media briefing, according to the paper. Flights for the next week have been cancelled, it quoted Young as saying, after the workers tested positive in quarantine following their arrival in the coastal town of Cairns, 1,433 km (900 miles) northwest of Brisbane.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:43 IST
Flights halted from PNG copper mine to Australia over virus cluster - paper

Flights from a mine in Papua New Guinea to Australia's northeastern state of Queensland have been halted after a cluster of arrivals tested positive for COVID-19, the Brisbane Times newspaper said on Thursday, citing a state official. Five new confirmed infections were linked to the Ok Tedi copper mine, the state's chief health officer, Jeannette Young, told a media briefing, according to the paper.

Flights for the next week have been cancelled, it quoted Young as saying, after the workers tested positive in quarantine following their arrival in the coastal town of Cairns, 1,433 km (900 miles) northwest of Brisbane. Officials of the Ok Tedi mine did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar holds gains ahead of Powell, Swiss franc falls to 5-month low

The dollar hit a seven-month high against the yen on Thursday as a more orderly rise in U.S. Treasury yields lent support ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that may determine the trend for global bond markets and c...

China's second most populous province to scrap urban residency curbs

Chinas second most populous province of Shandong will scrap residency rules to ease a move to cities by those living in rural areas, official media said on Thursday, in an effort to boost consumption and unleash a new driver of growth. The ...

German business decries gradual easing of coronavirus curbs as "disaster"

German business groups expressed dismay on Thursday after Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders agreed on a gradual easing of coronavirus curbs but added an emergency brake to reimpose restrictions if case numbers get out of control. T...

EU says expects to agree financial services cooperation deal with UK

Britain and the European Union are on course to agree on a deal on regulatory cooperation in financial services this month, but the UKs action in Northern Ireland makes it harder to build trust, the blocs financial services chief said on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021