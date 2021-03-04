Left Menu

Maha: Aurangabad records 371 new COVID-19 cases; 7 more deaths

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:11 IST
Maha: Aurangabad records 371 new COVID-19 cases; 7 more deaths

With the addition of 371 new cases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 51,287, an official said on Thursday.

Apart from the latest cases reported on Wednesday, the district also recorded seven more casualties that took the toll to 1,278, the official said.

At least 47,564 patients have recovered from the infection so far, leaving the region with 2,445 active cases, he said.

Of the 371 fresh cases, 307 were reported from Aurangabad city and 64 were from rural areas, the official said.

Meanwhile, two doctors who had taken the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the district, tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, a civic health official said.

''The doctors had taken the second dose of the vaccine three to four days ago. They are asymptomatic and are under treatment,'' municipal health official Dr Neeta Padalkar said.

At least 2,095 swab samples were tested on Wednesday, of which 1,336 were tested through RT-PCR and 759 through antigen tests, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

Supergirl Season 6 isn’t mentioned in CW’s ‘complete schedule of spring premieres’

Chrome revamps profiles experience; lets you customize personal space

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuania to open trade office in Taiwan, upsetting China

Lithuania said it would open a trade representative office this year in Taiwan, which China considers its own territory, prompting anger in Beijing. The office will aim to boost economic diplomacy in Asia, the spokeswoman of Lithuanias Econ...

Kuwait's emir travels to U.S. for regular medical checks - state media

Kuwaits Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah travelled on Thursday to the United States for usual medical checks, state news agency KUNA reported without giving further details.Sheikh Nawaf, 83, assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab s...

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar police break up protests again after bloodiest day since coup

Police in Myanmar broke up demonstrations in several places with tear gas and gunfire on Thursday but there was no immediate word on casualties a day after the United Nations said 38 people had been killed in the bloodiest day since last mo...

'Parasite' star Lee Sun-Kyun to star in Apple adaptation of Korean webtoon 'Dr Brain'

Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun, who played the snobbish patriarch of the wealthy Park family in the multiple Oscar-winning film, is set to headline the live-action series adaptation of the Korean webtoon Dr Brain.Set up at Apple Studios, the se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021