Maha: Aurangabad records 371 new COVID-19 cases; 7 more deaths

With the addition of 371 new cases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 51,287, an official said on Thursday.

Apart from the latest cases reported on Wednesday, the district also recorded seven more casualties that took the toll to 1,278, the official said.

At least 47,564 patients have recovered from the infection so far, leaving the region with 2,445 active cases, he said.

Of the 371 fresh cases, 307 were reported from Aurangabad city and 64 were from rural areas, the official said.

Meanwhile, two doctors who had taken the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the district, tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, a civic health official said.

''The doctors had taken the second dose of the vaccine three to four days ago. They are asymptomatic and are under treatment,'' municipal health official Dr Neeta Padalkar said.

At least 2,095 swab samples were tested on Wednesday, of which 1,336 were tested through RT-PCR and 759 through antigen tests, it was stated.

