Delhi CM Kejriwal gets COVID-19 vaccine, says 'nothing to fear'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who along with his parents took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get vaccinated, asserting that there's ''nothing to fear''.

The vaccine was first administered to Kejriwal's parents, Govind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi, and then to the chief minister at the government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital here. They all were given the Covishield vaccine.

''I and my parents got our first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today. We had no problems and are perfectly healthy. There is nothing to fear. Doubts in people's mind (about the vaccine) no longer exist. I appeal to everyone eligible for the vaccine to come and get themselves vaccinated,'' Kejriwal told reporters after getting the jab.

During the second-phase of the inoculation drive that started on March 1, people aged 60 years and above and those in the 45-59 age group with specific comorbidities are being administered the vaccine at 192 hospitals across Delhi.

The 52-year-old chief minister, who has a history of diabetes, said the hospital has made adequate arrangements for the vaccination drive. The government will increase the number of vaccination centres if needed, he added.

''We are in constant touch with the Centre and are working according to the prescribed guidelines. As and when we receive further directions, we will increase the number of vaccination centres. We have enough stock of the vaccines,'' the chief minister said.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan got themselves inoculated against COVID-19.

