The PSZ teachers' union on Tuesday urged the government to launch remote learning in primary schools as infections are spreading rapidly. Last week Hungary became the first European Union member to start inoculating people with China's Sinopharm vaccine after rolling out Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as well, even though neither has been granted approval for emergency use by the bloc.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:25 IST
Hungary reports 3-month-high 6,278 daily COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Hungary reported 6,278 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest daily tally in three months, while the number of deaths also increased sharply to 152, government data showed.

Surgeon General Cecilia Muller on Wednesday flagged the possibility of further restrictions in response to the jump in case numbers and deaths. Current restrictions in place since November include a night-time curfew, the closure of hotels and restaurants, a ban on all gatherings, and remote learning in secondary schools.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff holds a briefing later in the day where he is expected to outline decisions made at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The PSZ teachers' union on Tuesday urged the government to launch remote learning in primary schools as infections are spreading rapidly.

Last week Hungary became the first European Union member to start inoculating people with China's Sinopharm vaccine after rolling out Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as well, even though neither has been granted approval for emergency use by the bloc. The Russian and Chinese shots are being administered along with the Pfizer-BioNTech, vaccine, and shots developed by U.S. company Moderna and AstraZeneca, all of which have received the EU green light.

As of Thursday, over 785,000 people in Hungary had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The virus has infected 446,178 people in the country of 10 million so far and killed 15,476.

