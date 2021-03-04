Britain's Prince Philip undergoes successful heart procedure: palace

Britain's Prince Philip undergoes successful heart procedure: palaceReuters | London | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:08 IST
Britain's Prince Philip underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "His Royal Highness will remain in the hospital for treatment, rest, and recuperation for a number of days," the palace said.
Philip, 99, was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
