Britain's Prince Philip undergoes successful heart procedure: palace

Britain's Prince Philip underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "His Royal Highness will remain in the hospital for treatment, rest, and recuperation for a number of days," the palace said.

Philip, 99, was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection.

