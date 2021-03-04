Left Menu

Europe reviewing Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

EMA's "rolling reviews" are aimed to speed up the process of approving a successful vaccine by allowing researchers to submit findings in real-time, even before final trial data is ready. Russia expects several European countries to approve the Sputnik V this month, the chief of its sovereign wealth fund said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:13 IST
Europe reviewing Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

Europe's medicines regulator said on Thursday it has started an ongoing review of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute for possible approval in the region, in a major sign of confidence in the shot.

The human medicines committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will review data from ongoing trials of the vaccine until there is enough clinical data for approval, the regulator said. (https://bit.ly/3uQxwfL) Sputnik V was almost 92% effective in fighting COVID-19, based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The Lancet medical journal last month.

The two-shot vaccine uses two different weakened common cold viruses to deliver immune-building protein to the human body. EMA's "rolling reviews" are aimed to speed up the process of approving a successful vaccine by allowing researchers to submit findings in real-time, even before final trial data is ready.

Russia expects several European countries to approve the Sputnik V this month, the chief of its sovereign wealth fund said. Europe currently has approved vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech , Moderna and AstraZeneca /Oxford, while ongoing reviews for CureVac and Novavax's candidates are already underway.

The EMA is also expected to give its verdict on J&J's single-shot vaccine on March 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenian opposition says talks with PM over snap election unsuccessful - Ifax

Talks between the Armenian opposition and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to hold a snap parliamentary election have failed so far, the Interfax news agency cited an opposition parliamentary faction leader as saying on Thursday.Pashinyan, wh...

Soccer-Barcelona, Real have to pay back taxes, court says in win for EU regulators

Barcelona, Real Madrid and two other Spanish soccer clubs will have to pay millions of euros in back taxes, Europes top court said on Thursday, in a win for EU competition enforcers in their fight against tax avoidance.The European Commissi...

FEATURE-Children in Congo turn to motorbike taxis for work as COVID-19 bites

Congolese teenager Bienvenu dreams of owning a clothing business but spends his days illegally driving a motorbike taxi in busy Kinshasa to support his family during the COVID-19 pandemic. Navigating traffic and dodging cops in the Democrat...

Mission Olympic Cell approves Kushagra's 3-month training with Kelsheimer in USA

The Mission Olympic Cell has approved a three-month training-cum-competition trip in the USA for swimmer Kushagra Rawat who is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme Development group. During his three-month stint in the USA, he will tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021