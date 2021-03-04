WHO sees resurgence of COVID-19 cases in central, eastern Europe

WHO sees resurgence of COVID-19 cases in central, eastern EuropeReuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:39 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) is seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in central and eastern Europe as well as a rise of new cases in several western European countries, the head of its European office said on Thursday.
"Continued strain on our hospitals and health workers is being met with acts of medical solidarity between European neighbours. Nonetheless, over a year into the pandemic our health systems should not be in this situation," Hans Kluge told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- The World Health Organization
- European
- western European
ALSO READ
U.S., European foreign ministers condemn rocket attack in Iraq
Europe pulls ahead in race for hydrogen, as global project pipeline grows -report
Science News Roundup: Want to be an astronaut? Europe is recruiting for the first time in 11 years; NASA rover faces 'seven minutes of terror' before landing on Mars and more
European share rally pauses as focus turns to inflation; Kering slips
European share rally pauses as focus turns to inflation; Kering slips