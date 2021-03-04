Left Menu

WHO sees resurgence of COVID-19 cases in central, eastern Europe

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:39 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) is seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in central and eastern Europe as well as a rise of new cases in several western European countries, the head of its European office said on Thursday.

"Continued strain on our hospitals and health workers is being met with acts of medical solidarity between European neighbours. Nonetheless, over a year into the pandemic our health systems should not be in this situation," Hans Kluge told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

