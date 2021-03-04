Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Biden says 'big mistake' for states to lift mask mandates U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday decisions to end the required wearing of masks - such as those by the governors of Texas and Mississippi - amounted to "Neanderthal thinking", given the rising death toll from the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:25 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Europe reviewing Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

Europe's medicines regulator said on Thursday it has started a review of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute for possible approval in the region, in a major sign of confidence in the shot. The human medicines committee of the European Medicines Agency will review data from ongoing vaccine trials until there is enough clinical data for approval.

Sputnik V was almost 92% effective in fighting COVID-19, based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in the Lancet medical journal last month. Germany agrees easing of curbs

Chancellor Angela Merkel and German state leaders agreed on Wednesday a phased easing of coronavirus curbs but added an "emergency brake" to let authorities re-impose restrictions if case numbers slip out of control. With elections looming, Merkel and the regional leaders have faced growing pressure to set out plans to restore normal activities after four months of lockdown.

However, daily cases are creeping up again and only around 5% of the population has received a first vaccine shot. Biden says 'big mistake' for states to lift mask mandates

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday decisions to end the required wearing of masks - such as those by the governors of Texas and Mississippi - amounted to "Neanderthal thinking", given the rising death toll from the coronavirus pandemic. Asked if he had a message for Texas and Mississippi, Biden told reporters, "I think it's a big mistake. Look, I hope everybody's realized by now, these masks make a difference."

Cases in the United States remain above 50,000 a day, even after the government has distributed more than 100 million doses of vaccine, putting shots into more than 50 million arms, according to federal data. Raging pandemic shuts down Sao Paulo

Brazil set a daily record for COVID-19 deaths for a second straight day on Wednesday, as a resurgence of the virus led the state of Sao Paulo to shutter businesses and the government to try to close vaccine deals with Pfizer and Janssen. With a new variant from the Amazon spurring more infections, 1,910 people died of the virus in the past 24 hours, health ministry data shows. In a year, Brazil's death toll has nearly topped 260,000, the world's second worst after the United States.

A sputtering vaccination campaign has also put pressure on Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, who said on Wednesday he was close to an agreement with Pfizer, effectively overcoming a dispute over liability clauses. Thailand to allow tourists to quarantine in resorts

Thailand's tourism minister said on Thursday he would propose a plan for foreigners to spend quarantine in popular tourist areas, including beach resorts, in a bid to help revive the struggling tourism sector. The economy suffered its biggest contraction in more than two decades last year, as tourism slumped due to the pandemic.

The hotel quarantine plan is expected to start in April or May in the provinces of Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani, Chonburi and Chiang Mai, the minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, told reporters. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary toughens COVID-19 lockdown to curb "very strong" third wave

Hungary announced new COVID-19 lockdown measures on Thursday to try to curb a very strong third wave of the pandemic, closing most shops and shifting to remote learning in primary schools. With new cases hitting a three-month daily high of ...

Iran giving encouraging signs about resuming nuclear diplomacy - source

Iran has given encouraging signs over the last few days about resuming nuclear diplomacy and opening informal talks, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday.The source added that European powers Britain, France and Germany have decided ...

Cricket-England score below-par 205 despite Stokes fifty against India

England endured a top-order collapse before they registered a below-par 205 in their first innings in the fourth and final test against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday.A sixth consecutive sub-200 total looked on the cards for the tourists af...

Reliance Power, JERA achieve financial closure for project in Bangladesh

Reliance Power and JERA Co Inc, which are developing a new gas-fired power generation project in Bangladesh, have achieved financial closure with a group of lenders that includes Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Asian Developmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021