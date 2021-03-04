Left Menu

Ram temple construction committee head takes COVID jab at AIIMS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:59 IST
Ram temple construction committee head takes COVID jab at AIIMS

Ram Temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Misra on Thursday took a COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS and praised the ''controlled and methodical'' mechanism put in by the hospital for the inoculation exercise.

The former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was happy to see that despite the rush, those arriving for vaccination did not run any risk of infection as they came in little contact with people, except nursing staff, while entering or leaving the cabin where the jab is administered.

Seventy-five-year-old Misra was given Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

He said it was very reassuring for him to see Modi taking the vaccine on March 1 when the drive to vaccinate those above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities started.

