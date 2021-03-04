The U.S. Senate is expected to begin debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Thursday after agreeing to phase out payments to higher-income Americans in a compromise with moderate Democratic senators.

EUROPE * Europe's medicines regulator said it has started an ongoing review of the Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute for possible approval in the region, while the European Commission said that there were no talks under way to buy Russia's vaccine.

* The World Health Organization (WHO) is seeing a resurgence of cases in central and eastern Europe as well as a rise of new cases in several western European countries, the head of its European office said. * Chancellor Angela Merkel and German state leaders have agreed a phased easing of coronavirus curbs along with an "emergency brake" to let authorities reimpose restrictions if case numbers spike again, while France is preparing for a possible easing of restrictions from mid-April.

* Italy will administer a single vaccine dose to those who have already been infected with COVID-19, the health ministry said. * Hungary will close all shops except foodstores and pharmacies and shift to remote learning in primary schools as cases are spreading fast.

AMERICAS * Brazil set a daily record for COVID-19 deaths for a second straight day on Wednesday, as a resurgence of the virus led Sao Paulo state to shutter businesses and the government to try to clinch vaccine deals with Pfizer and Janssen.

* Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said authorities have detected the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus in the country. * New infections of COVID-19 are dropping in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but in Latin America vaccinations have hardly begun, raising the risk of dangerous new variants emerging, the Pan American Health Organization said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Mainland China reported 10 new cases on March 3, matching the figure from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

* Drastic measures taken by North Korea to contain the pandemic have exacerbated human rights abuses and economic hardship for its citizens, including reports of starvation, a United Nations investigator says. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Egypt expanded its vaccination rollout to include the elderly and people with chronic diseases after several weeks of vaccinating medical staff. * Turkish restaurants reopened and many children returned to school on Tuesday after the government announced steps to ease restrictions even as cases edged higher.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Britain's medical regulator said it would fast-track vaccines for coronavirus variants, adding that the makers of already-authorised shots would not need new lengthy clinical trials to prove their adapted vaccines will work.

* Indian doctors and politicians welcomed efficacy data for a state-backed vaccine that was given emergency approval in January without the completion of a late-stage trial, making people reluctant to receive the shot. * JCR Pharmaceuticals Co said it would build a new plant in Japan to expand production of ingredients for COVID-19 vaccines over the longer term.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Worries about lofty U.S. bond yields hit global shares on Thursday as investors waited to see if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would address concerns about a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs.

* Brazil's economy shrank by 4.1% last year due to the pandemic, its worst drop in decades, as a devastating second wave threatens to cut short a stronger-than-expected rebound at the end of 2020. * British new car registrations fell by roughly 36% year-on-year in February, according to preliminary data, as lockdown measures forced showrooms to close.

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

