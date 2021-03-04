Left Menu

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel inoculated in 2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive

As second phase of vaccination of COVID-19 is underway in India, Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:19 IST
Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (Image courtesy: @prahladspatel). Image Credit: ANI

As second phase of vaccination of COVID-19 is underway in India, Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). "I trust the visionary leadership, scientist, indigenous vaccines, doctors and healthcare workers of this nation. I received my first dose of vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today," Patel tweeted.

Several other union ministers and politicians have also received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

Following the PM, several Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, S Jaishakar, Jitendra Singh, also received their first vaccine jabs. India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

