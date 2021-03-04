Left Menu

Germany approves AstraZeneca for over-65s

The German decision was in line with recommendations by the European Union's health regulator that the second shot of AstraZeneca's vaccine be administered between four and 12 weeks after the first. There was no mention in the health ministry statement of the other main vaccine being administered in Germany, from a partnership between Pfizer and BioNTech .

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:58 IST
Germany approves AstraZeneca for over-65s

Germany's vaccination authority has approved the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on the over-65s, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, in a step that should help accelerate the country's faltering vaccination drive. It added that the Permanent Vaccination Authority had recommended extending to a maximum 12 weeks the period between receiving the first and second doses of the AstraZeneca shot on the back of studies showing a longer gap improved its efficacy.

"This is good news for older people who are waiting for a vaccine. They can now be vaccinated more quickly," the ministry said. "We will shortly issue a regulation implementing both recommendations." Germany declined initially to authorise AstraZeneca's vaccine for those aged above 65, saying there was a lack of evidence from clinical trials confirming its effectiveness on that age cohort.

But growing data showing the AstraZeneca shot's efficacy among the elderly in Britain has led to a change of heart in Berlin, while France has also eased a ban on administering the shot to people over the age of 65. The German decision was in line with recommendations by the European Union's health regulator that the second shot of AstraZeneca's vaccine be administered between four and 12 weeks after the first.

There was no mention in the health ministry statement of the other main vaccine being administered in Germany, from a partnership between Pfizer and BioNTech . Health Minister Jens Spahn has called for the gap between administering the two shots to be extended to six weeks to stretch supply.

Current guidance from the European Union's health regulator is for the Pfizer shot to be administered at three-week intervals in line with the company's own guidance. Politicians have faced growing criticism for the slow pace of vaccination in Germany, which is lagging well behind pack leaders Britain, Israel and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Few OTT platforms at times show pornographic content, says SC, asks Centre to place regulations

Some over-the-top OTT platforms at times show pornographic contents and there should be a mechanism to screen such programmes, the Supreme Court observed on Thursday and asked the Centre to place its guidelines on regulating social media.Th...

Pakistan court asks govt to remove ex-ISI chief’s name from no-fly list

A high court in Pakistan on Thursday asked the government to remove the name of former spy master Lt Gen retd Asad Durrani from the no-fly list.Islamabad High Court IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah gave the directive while hearing a petitio...

MTAR Tech IPO subscribed 10.27 times on second day

The Rs 597-crore initial public offering of MTAR Technologies was subscribed 10.27 times on Thursday, the second day of the bidding process, on huge support from retail investors.The IPO has received bids for 7.45 crore equity shares agains...

KZN Executive Council extends contracts for healthcare workers

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Council has approved the extension of the contracts for healthcare workers who were appointed to strengthen the provincial healthcare system.These healthcare workers were also deployed to COVID-19 site...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021